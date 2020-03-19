LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Today, cloudy with light wintry precipitation or light rain becoming a steady rain by the afternoon. Could see a rain/snow mix or snow in the far Western U.P. and the Keweenaw Peninsula in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, rain mixing and changing to snow from west to east. Increasing winds. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to 20s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, snow showers and wind. Low visibility is possible in the heavier snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH are possible right along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts early on.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light north wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds light and becoming southerly late.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday through Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.

