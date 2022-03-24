Today, cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Some clearing is possible in the middle to late afternoon (especially west of Marquette). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s in most U.P. locations. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (warmest South Central U.P.). Temperatures will be turning colder in the late afternoon and early evening. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, Some clearing. Gusty winds. Low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, dry conditions with temperatures remaining chilly.