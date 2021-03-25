LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/25/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. A few snow showers are possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A few snow showers are possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, increasing clouds with rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s along Lake Superior to the 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, milder temperatures are expected with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures during the day will be in the 40s and 50s (locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes). Low temperatures at night will be around 30 or the 30s.