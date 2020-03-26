LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020

Weather
Today, a few morning snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Light and variable wind. 

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, cloudy with rain and increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Saturday night, cloudy with rain, snow and wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday, cloudy with rain, snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday and Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. 

