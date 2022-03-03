Today, a few lake effect snow showers in the morning in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great lakes will be at or below zero. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming east to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.