LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2021

Today, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out (mainly in the Marquette County and the Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine (mainly sunny near the MI/WI line). High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin line. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out (mainly along/north of M-28 east of Marquette). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out (mainly in the morning along/north of M-28 east of Marquette). Otherwise, sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts (especially in the Eastern U.P.)



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder in the Eastern U.P. and along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland areas of the Eastern U.P.). South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in around 40 or the 40s, locally colder in the Eastern U.P. and along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in around 40 or the 40s, locally colder in the Eastern U.P. and along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in around 40 or the 40s, locally colder in the Eastern U.P. and along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.