LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/16/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind around 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with the coldest temperatures inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with rain showers and snow showers. Some gusts winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with the coldest temperatures inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.