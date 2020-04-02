LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2020

Today, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas east of Marquette could fall into the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain west of Marquette in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Friday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH turning west late in the night.



Saturday, a chance of rain or snow in the morning, then clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.