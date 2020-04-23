LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/23/2020

Today, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light north to northeast wind.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.