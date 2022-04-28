Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.