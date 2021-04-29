LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/29/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Increasing wind in the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Temperatures will be turning colder in the late afternoon and early evening. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east through the night. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, sunny. Gusty winds (especially in the Eastern U.P.) High temperatures will range from around 40 right along Lake Superior to the 50s right along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing cloudy with a chance of rain during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming south wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 40s to around 50 along Lake Michigan and in parts of the Eastern U.P. to around 70 or the 70s for inland areas west of Marquette. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.