LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/8/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, some 70s are possible if there is enough sunshine, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday and Saturday, rain showers are possible. High temperatures during the day will be around 50 or the 50s. Low temperatures at night will be in the 30s and 40s.



Sunday through Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures during the day will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40.