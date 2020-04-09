LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/9/2020

Today, becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers and wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, scattered snow showers with wind. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday (Easter Sunday), mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Strong winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.