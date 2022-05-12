Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hig