LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/13/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light south wind.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.