LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/14/2020

Today, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to southwest mid to late afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy with a rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, coldest temperatures will be inland. Light wind.



Saturday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light south wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.