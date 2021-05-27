LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/27/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies with frost inland. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday (Memorial Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.