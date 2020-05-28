LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/28/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and possible fog. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 50 near Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s in the South-Central U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will range from the 40s along Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s well inland. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 30s inland to around 40 or the 40s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland west areas could reach around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.