LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/7/2020

Today, mostly sunny with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, some cloud cover with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, snow showers and gusty winds. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, snow showers and some wind. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from to the 30s near Lake Superior and in the Eastern U.P. to the 40s elsewhere. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to the 40s elsewhere. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to the 40s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.