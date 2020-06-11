LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain east of Marquette and Escanaba. Scattered rain showers across the rest of Upper Michigan. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, a few rain showers and a possible thunderstorm, mainly closer to the Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s high temperatures, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, clear skies. Frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, some 60s high temperatures, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.