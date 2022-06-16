Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). A rain shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).

Tonight, mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, warmer temperatures with possible storms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.