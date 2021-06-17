LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/17/2021

Today, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Clearing skies from west to east during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts late in the afternoon.

Friday night, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 60 or the 60s right along Lake Superior to the 70s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind becoming southerly through the night.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.