LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/18/2020

Today, sunny and very warm with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with the coolest temperatures closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.