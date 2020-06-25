LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/25/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light east to southeast wind.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.