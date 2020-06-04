LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/4/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few rain showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northeast wind becoming east to northeast 5 MPH or less.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s, 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 70s in the Eastern U.P. to the 80s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.