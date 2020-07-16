LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/16/2020

Today, isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a few possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. Very warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south to southwest wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.