LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/18/2019

Thursday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine and becoming warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a chance of a thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Hot and humid. High temperatures will be around 90 or into the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. Heat indexes could range from 94 to 100. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior. West to northwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.