LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/2/2020

Today, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. Hot with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas of the Western U.P. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Hot with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the warmest temperatures will be inland. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining warm with some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light south wind.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.