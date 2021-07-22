LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/22/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, a little cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, a little cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, a little cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, a little cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, a little cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.