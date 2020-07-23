LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/23/2020

Today, areas of fog in the morning, then afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler along Lake Superior. Light north wind.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of a thunderstorm in the Keweenaw Peninsula and closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Heat indexes (real feel temperatures) could be in the mid to upper 90s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Heat indexes (real feel temperatures) could be in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny and becoming less humid. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.