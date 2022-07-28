Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some areas could fall into the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some areas could fall into the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH wtih a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.