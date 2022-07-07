Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior in the middle to late afternoon. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH turning north.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s, a few inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler and with some possible rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.