LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/9/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a few thunderstorms, mainly east of Marquette and Escanaba. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Becoming very warm and humid again. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.