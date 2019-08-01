LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/1/2019

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, some clouds, a chance of thunderstorms in the far Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Light north to northeast wind.

Saturday, a chance of a thunderstorm near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light east to southeast wind.

Sunday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.