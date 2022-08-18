Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few inland spots could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday and Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Sunday and Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly clear. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.