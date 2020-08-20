LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.