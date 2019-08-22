LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/22/2019

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Areas of frost possible for inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for some inland areas, 50s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for some inland areas, 50s near Lake Superior. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 40s for some inland areas, 60s near Lake Superior. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could drop into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.