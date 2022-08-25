Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some clearing is possible in the late afternoon west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, some clearing. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.