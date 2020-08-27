LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/27/2020

Today, sunshine with some clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.