Today, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, some inland areas of the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. could be around 50 or a little cooler. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.