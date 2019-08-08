LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/8/2019

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.