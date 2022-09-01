Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. South to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (mainly in the evening). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly sunny. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Labor Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.