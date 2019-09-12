LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/12/2019

Thursday, some sunshine in the Eastern U.P. and cloudy in the western U.P. A chance of rain in the Central and Western U.P. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain early. Otherwise, some clearing. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

