LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/17/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, 30s to around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light north wind.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming south.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatuers will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatuers will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.