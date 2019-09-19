LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/19/2019

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, areas of fog; especially, near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 60s, some 50s lows are possible. Light south wind.

Friday, areas of fog; especially, in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.