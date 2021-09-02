LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/2/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will range from around 50 in some inland areas to the 50s to around 60 right along the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s to around 60 near Lake Superior. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday (Labor Day), partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest to west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.