LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/23/2021

Today, rain showers (best rain chances will be in the Eastern U.P.) Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds (especially in the Eastern U.P.) High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. North to northeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, some rain showers (best rain chances will be in the Eastern U.P.) Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds in the evening. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 50s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly clear. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland.