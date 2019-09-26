LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2019



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with on and off rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a few rain showers early. Otherwise, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Frost possible away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.