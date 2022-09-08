Today, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will mainly be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, some rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be int he 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.