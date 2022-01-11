This afternoon, some possible snow showers (especially in the Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Windy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the teens. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday. a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens.